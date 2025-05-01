Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Dot Plots
Dot Plots
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Dot Plots / Problem 6
Problem 6
A dot plot shows 5 dots above 7 and 2 dots above 9. How many more data points are at 7 than at 9?
A
5
B
2
C
7
D
3
