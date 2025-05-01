Skip to main content
Dot Plots
Dot Plots
Problem 1
What is the main advantage of a dot plot compared to a histogram?
A
Dot plots are less effective at showing trends than histograms.
B
Dot plots always use color to distinguish groups.
C
Dot plots can only be used for categorical data.
D
Dot plots display individual data values, making it easier to identify specific points.
