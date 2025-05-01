Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Dot Plots
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Dot Plots / Problem 5
Problem 5
A dot plot of exam scores shows most dots stacked above 80 and 90, with few dots above other values. What does this suggest about the class performance?
A
Most students scored below 80.
B
There are no students who scored 90.
C
Most students scored either 80 or 90, indicating a concentration of scores at these values.
D
Scores are evenly distributed across all values.
