Statistics for Business
Dot Plots
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Dot Plots / Problem 3
Problem 3
The following data set shows the number of hours
19
19
employees worked last week:
32
35
40
38
36
37
39
41
34
33
42
36
38
40
37
39
35
34
41
32~~35~~40~~38~~36~~37~~39~~41~~34~~33~~42~~36~~38~~40~~37~~39~~35~~34~~41
Summarize the data by creating a box and whisker plot.
A
B
C
D
