Dot Plots
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Dot Plots / Problem 3
Problem 3

The following data set shows the number of hours 1919 employees worked last week:
32  35  40  38  36  37  39  41  34  33  42  36  38  40  37  39  35  34  4132~~35~~40~~38~~36~~37~~39~~41~~34~~33~~42~~36~~38~~40~~37~~39~~35~~34~~41
Summarize the data by creating a box and whisker plot.