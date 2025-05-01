The following data set shows the number of hours 19 19 employees worked last week:

32 35 40 38 36 37 39 41 34 33 42 36 38 40 37 39 35 34 41 32~~35~~40~~38~~36~~37~~39~~41~~34~~33~~42~~36~~38~~40~~37~~39~~35~~34~~41

Summarize the data by creating a box and whisker plot.