Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Dot Plots
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Dot Plots
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
10 of 10
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Dot Plots / Problem 10
Problem 10
A dot plot of daily step counts for 10 employees shows 1 dot above 3000, 2 above 5000, 4 above 7000, and 3 above 9000. What is the modal step count?
A
3000
B
5000
C
9000
D
7000
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options