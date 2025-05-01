- Download the worksheet to save time writing
What is the probability that, in a group of people, all have different birthdays? Assume there are days in a year and that all birthdays are equally likely.
A coffee shop offers 2 sizes, 3 types of milk, and 4 flavors. How many different coffee drinks can be made by choosing one of each?
A security badge code is made up of characters. Each character can be any uppercase letter from A to Z or any digit from to , except that the first character must be a letter and the last character must be an even digit. What is the probability of guessing the correct badge code on the first attempt?
A car can be ordered in 4 body styles, 5 colors, and with 3 engine types. How many different car combinations are possible?
A vending machine offers 4 drinks, 3 snacks, and 2 desserts. What is the correct way to calculate the total number of possible purchases?
A travel agency offers 3 destinations, 2 hotel types, and 4 tour packages. Which calculation gives the total number of unique travel options?
If you have 3 hats and 2 scarves, how many different hat-scarf combinations can you make?
If a password consists of 2 letters (A-Z) followed by 3 digits (0-9), how many different passwords are possible?
A chef can choose from appetizers, main courses, and desserts to create a meal. In how many ways can the chef select one item from each category?
A company's secure login consists of the employee's department initial, last name initial, and a -digit code. You know the department the employee works in, and you also know that the last digit of the code is even. What is the probability of correctly guessing the employee's login on the first attempt?