Fundamental Counting Principle
Fundamental Counting Principle
4. Probability / Fundamental Counting Principle / Problem 8
Problem 8
If a password consists of 2 letters (A-Z) followed by 3 digits (0-9), how many different passwords are possible?
A
260,000
B
676,000
C
2,600
D
52,000
