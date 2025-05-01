Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Fundamental Counting Principle
4. Probability / Fundamental Counting Principle / Problem 5
Problem 5
A vending machine offers 4 drinks, 3 snacks, and 2 desserts. What is the correct way to calculate the total number of possible purchases?
A
4 × 3 × 2
B
4 + 3 + 2
C
4 × 2
D
4 × 3 + 2
