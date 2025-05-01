Skip to main content
Fundamental Counting Principle
4. Probability / Fundamental Counting Principle / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the probability that, in a group of
5
5
people, all have different birthdays? Assume there are
365
365
days in a year and that all birthdays are equally likely.
A
0.0970
0.0970
B
0.9729
0.9729
C
0.0965
0.0965
D
0.8647
0.8647
