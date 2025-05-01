- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Given the data set: 14, 8, 10, 12, what is the median?
Which of the following best defines the median of a data set?
The following are selling prices (in dollars) of wireless security cameras tested by a consumer review agency.
240, 160, 220, 90, 240, 240, 120, 190, 140, 240, 160, 190, 170, 240
If you were selecting a security camera, what other statistic (besides measures of central tendency) would be useful for decision-making?
Find the median of the following set: 13, 7, 9, 15, 11.
A data set of annual incomes is skewed due to a few extremely high earners. Which measure of center should be reported to best summarize the typical income?
A botanist measures the heights (in centimeters) of eight different plants. Suppose the botanist wants to convert all the heights to millimeters. How can the mean and median of the original data set be quickly found in millimeters?
Why is sorting the data necessary before finding the median?
A dataset contains the following values: 2, 3, 3, 4, 100. Calculate both the mean and median, and determine which is a better measure of center.
The self-reported weights of adults aged 25 and over are provided below, along with their corresponding measured weights (based on data from a health survey). All weights are in pounds. Calculate the differences between the reported and measured weights. Then, determine the following using these differences:
(i) Mean
(ii) Median
(iii) Mode
The following are measured amounts of caffeine (mg per 12 oz) found in a single can from each of 20 different beverages. Do these statistics represent the population of all cans of these same 20 beverages?
0,0,30,35,32,48,39,52,57,34,45,39,0,0,50,56,37,0,39,46