Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Median
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Median
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 10
Next
3. Describing Data Numerically / Median / Problem 1
Problem 1
Given the data set: 14, 8, 10, 12, what is the median?
A
10
B
11
C
13
D
12
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options