Statistics for Business
Median
Median
3. Describing Data Numerically / Median / Problem 5
Problem 5
A data set of annual incomes is skewed due to a few extremely high earners. Which measure of center should be reported to best summarize the typical income?
A
Mean, because it includes all values.
B
Range, because it shows the difference between highest and lowest incomes.
C
Median, because it is resistant to outliers.
D
Mode, because it is the most common value.
