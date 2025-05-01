Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Median
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Median
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
7 of 10
Next
3. Describing Data Numerically / Median / Problem 7
Problem 7
Why is sorting the data necessary before finding the median?
A
Because the mode depends on order.
B
Because sorting changes the mean.
C
Because the median is the middle value in the ordered data.
D
Because the range is calculated from sorted data.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options