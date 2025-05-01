Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Median
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Median
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 10
Next
3. Describing Data Numerically / Median / Problem 8
Problem 8
A dataset contains the following values: 2, 3, 3, 4, 100. Calculate both the mean and median, and determine which is a better measure of center.
A
Mode, because it is the most frequent value.
B
Both are equally good.
C
Median, because it is not affected by the outlier.
D
Mean, because it uses all values.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options