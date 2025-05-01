Skip to main content
3. Describing Data Numerically / Median / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following best defines the median of a data set?
A
The value that separates the higher half from the lower half of a sorted data set.
B
The average of all values in the data set.
C
The most frequently occurring value in the data set.
D
The largest value in the data set.
