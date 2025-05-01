- Download the worksheet to save time writing
If a pie chart shows 10% for 'Category A' and 90% for 'Category B', but the total number of responses is unknown, what can you conclude?
How does a pie chart help in understanding qualitative data distribution?
A conservation group recorded the freshwater volume (in units of cubic kilometers) stored in six regional aquifers:
Region A:
Region B:
Region C:
Region D:
Region E:
Region F:
Would it make sense to display these data points in a pie chart? If so, what is the whole used for the pie chart?
Which scenario is LEAST appropriate for using a pie chart?
What information should be included in the label for each wedge of a pie chart?
Which feature of pie charts makes them effective for displaying categorical data?
A pie chart shows that 40% of survey respondents prefer Product X. If the survey had 200 participants, how many respondents preferred Product X?
A college instructor collected data from a class on how students prefer to study: prefer group study, prefer solitary study, and prefer video lectures. Can these data be shown in a pie chart, and if so, what should be used as the "whole"?
If a category represents 25% of the data, what angle should its wedge be in a pie chart?
A survey asks, "Which of the following do you find most challenging when working from home?" The responses are: staying focused, managing time, avoiding distractions, and communicating with coworkers. Explain why these results should not be shown as a pie chart.