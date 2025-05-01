Skip to main content
Pie Charts
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Pie Charts / Problem 7
Problem 7
A pie chart shows that 40% of survey respondents prefer Product X. If the survey had 200 participants, how many respondents preferred Product X?
A
120
B
80
C
160
D
40
