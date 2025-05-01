Skip to main content
Pie Charts
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Pie Charts / Problem 5
Problem 5
What information should be included in the label for each wedge of a pie chart?
A
Percentage only.
B
Category name and frequency.
C
Category name and percentage.
D
Category name only.
