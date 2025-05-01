Skip to main content
Pie Charts
Problem 2
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Pie Charts / Problem 2
How does a pie chart help in understanding qualitative data distribution?
It displays the mean and standard deviation of the data.
It lists all data points individually.
It visually shows the proportion of each category relative to the whole.
It shows the relationship between two quantitative variables.
