Statistics for Business
Pie Charts
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Pie Charts / Problem 1
Problem 1
If a pie chart shows 10% for 'Category A' and 90% for 'Category B', but the total number of responses is unknown, what can you conclude?
A
Category A is the most popular category.
B
Both categories have equal frequencies.
C
Category B has a much higher proportion than Category A, but the actual frequencies are unknown.
D
Category A has more responses than Category B.
