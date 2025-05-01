Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Pie Charts
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Pie Charts
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 10
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Pie Charts / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which scenario is LEAST appropriate for using a pie chart?
A
Comparing the market share of three companies.
B
Showing the proportion of four product types in sales data.
C
Visualizing the percentage of students in different majors.
D
Displaying the distribution of more than 10 categories with small percentages.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options