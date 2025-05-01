Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Prediction Intervals
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
12. Regression / Prediction Intervals / Problem 2
Problem 2
A mechanic is studying the relationship between the weight of a car (
x
x
, in hundreds of pounds) and its fuel efficiency (
y
y
, in
mpg
\text{mpg}
). The data collected is shown below:
Predict the fuel efficiency (
mpg
\text{mpg}
) for a car that weighs
32.5
32.5
hundred pounds. Consider
R
2
=
1
R^2=1
.
A
55.0
55.0
B
32.5
32.5
C
22.5
22.5
D
82.5
82.5
