Prediction Intervals
Prediction Intervals


12. Regression / Prediction Intervals / Problem 6
Problem 6
If a prediction interval is very wide, what does this suggest about the regression model or data?
A
The standard error is very small.
B
The sample size is very large.
C
There is high uncertainty in the prediction, possibly due to high variability or weak correlation.
D
The regression model is perfectly accurate.
