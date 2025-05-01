Skip to main content
Prediction Intervals
Prediction Intervals
Problem 5
Problem 5
Given t = 2.228, s = 40, n = 8, x₀ = 10, x̄ = 8, Σx = 64, Σx² = 704, calculate the margin of error for the prediction interval at x₀ = 10. Use the formula:E = t * s * sqrt[1 + 1/n + (x₀ - x̄)² / (n*Σx² - (Σx)²)]
A
153.6
B
94.7
C
2.228
D
40.0
