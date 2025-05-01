Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Prediction Intervals
Prediction Intervals
12. Regression / Prediction Intervals / Problem 8
Problem 8
How does a prediction interval differ from a confidence interval in regression analysis?
A
A prediction interval does not require a regression equation.
B
A confidence interval is used only for categorical data.
C
A prediction interval is always narrower than a confidence interval.
D
A prediction interval estimates the range for a single predicted value, while a confidence interval estimates the range for the mean predicted value.
