Statistics for Business
Prediction Intervals
Prediction Intervals
12. Regression / Prediction Intervals / Problem 1
Problem 1
Why is a prediction interval generally wider than a confidence interval for the mean response?
A
It accounts for both the uncertainty in estimating the mean and the variability of individual observations.
B
It ignores the standard error.
C
It uses a smaller t critical value.
D
It is based on the sample mean only.
