A company’s filling machine dispenses essential oil with a mean of 11.96 11.96 ml and a standard deviation of 0.05 0.05 ml. A quality inspector randomly selects three separate samples, each containing five bottles, and measures the sample mean fill amount for each. What is the probability that at least one of these three samples has a sample mean within the acceptable range of 11.90 11.90 ml to 12.00 12.00 ml?