Skip to main content
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem / Problem 4
Problem 4

A quality control expert is performing a hypothesis test on the mean weight of a product and needs to find the critical value for a 98%98\% confidence interval based on a sample of 1515 items. If the degrees of freedom are df=14\text{df} = 14, what value of α\alpha should be used to look up the tt-critical value, ±tα/2\pm t_{\alpha/2}, in a standard tt-distribution table?