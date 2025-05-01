Skip to main content
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem / Problem 9
Problem 9

A bell-shaped sampling distribution of the sample mean xˉ\bar{x} is shown below. The center is at 640640, and the dashed vertical lines appear at 620620 and 660660. What is the value of σxˉ\sigma_{\bar{x}} (the standard error of xˉ\bar{x})?
Bell-shaped sampling distribution curve centered at 640 with dashed lines at 620 and 660 indicating spread.