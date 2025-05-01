A university claims that the average weight of textbooks for its engineering students is 7.5 7.5 pounds. A random sample of 36 36 engineering students' textbook weights is taken, yielding a sample mean of 6.8 6.8 pounds. If the population standard deviation is known to be 1.8 1.8 pounds, what is the probability of obtaining a sample mean of 6.8 6.8 pounds or less?