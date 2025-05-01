Skip to main content
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
Problem 8
Problem 8

A university claims that the average weight of textbooks for its engineering students is 7.57.5 pounds. A random sample of 3636 engineering students' textbook weights is taken, yielding a sample mean of 6.86.8 pounds. If the population standard deviation is known to be 1.81.8 pounds, what is the probability of obtaining a sample mean of 6.86.8 pounds or less?