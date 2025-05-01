Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem / Problem 7
Problem 7
A company’s filling machine dispenses essential oil with a mean of ml and a standard deviation of ml. A quality inspector randomly selects three separate samples, each containing five bottles, and measures the sample mean fill amount for each. What is the probability that at least one of these three samples has a sample mean within the acceptable range of ml to ml?