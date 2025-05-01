Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem / Problem 5
Problem 5
A bell-shaped sampling distribution of the sample mean
x
ˉ
\bar{x}
is shown below. The center is at
640
640
, and the dashed vertical lines appear at
620
620
and
660
660
. What is the value of
μ
x
ˉ
\mu_{\bar{x}}
?
A
620
620
B
630
630
C
640
640
D
660
660
