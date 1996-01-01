Allele Frequency Calculator

Calculate allele frequencies p and q from genotype or phenotype data. Choose a method, enter counts (or percents), and get a clean result with optional Hardy–Weinberg checks, step-by-step, and a mini p vs q visual.

Background

In a diploid population, each individual carries two alleles at a locus. If allele A has frequency p and allele a has frequency q, then p + q = 1. From genotype counts (AA, Aa, aa), you can count alleles directly to find p and q.

If the population is in Hardy–Weinberg equilibrium, the expected genotype frequencies are p², 2pq, and q². This calculator can show those expectations and (for genotype counts) compare Observed vs Expected.