Creatinine Clearance / GFR Calculator
Estimate adult eGFR, creatinine clearance (CrCl), or pediatric GFR in one place. This calculator includes unit conversion, CKD stage interpretation, a tiny kidney-risk matrix, optional albuminuria / ACR classification, a compare-methods drawer, and clear step-by-step output so students can see not just the answer, but what it means.
Background
Kidney function is often estimated from serum creatinine together with age, sex, and sometimes body size. In adults, eGFR is commonly reported in mL/min/1.73 m². In dosing-style workflows, creatinine clearance is often estimated in mL/min. In children, a height-based pediatric equation is commonly used.
How to use this calculator
- Choose Adult eGFR, Creatinine Clearance (CrCl), or Pediatric GFR.
- Enter the required measurements, making sure the serum creatinine unit is correct.
- Click Calculate to see the numeric estimate, interpretation, optional A1/A2/A3 albuminuria classification, the tiny kidney-risk matrix, and the optional compare-methods drawer.
How this calculator works
- Adult eGFR: uses the 2021 CKD-EPI creatinine equation and reports mL/min/1.73 m².
- CrCl: uses the Cockcroft-Gault equation and reports mL/min.
- Pediatric GFR: uses the bedside Schwartz equation and reports mL/min/1.73 m².
- Adult eGFR results are mapped to standard G1–G5 GFR categories.
- If you add urine ACR, the calculator also assigns an albuminuria category: A1, A2, or A3.
- The tiny kidney-risk matrix combines the adult GFR category and albuminuria category to show a simplified overall kidney-risk level.
- If you enable Compare adult methods, the calculator also shows CKD-EPI 2021 alongside Cockcroft-Gault and MDRD so you can see how different methods can produce different estimates.
Formula & Equations Used
Adult eGFR (CKD-EPI 2021 creatinine): eGFR = 142 · min(SCr/κ, 1)α · max(SCr/κ, 1)−1.200 · 0.9938Age · 1.012 (if female)
Creatinine clearance (Cockcroft-Gault): CrCl = ((140 − Age) · Weight) / (72 · SCr), then multiply by 0.85 if female
Pediatric GFR (bedside Schwartz): eGFR = 0.413 · Height(cm) / SCr
Optional BSA: BSA = √((Height(cm) · Weight(kg))/3600)
Albuminuria / ACR categories: A1 < 30 mg/g, A2 = 30–300 mg/g, A3 > 300 mg/g
ACR unit conversion: if ACR is entered in mg/mmol, the calculator converts it to mg/g before assigning A1, A2, or A3.
Kidney-risk matrix logic: the calculator combines the adult GFR category (G1–G5) with the albuminuria category (A1–A3) to assign a simplified risk level such as low, moderately increased, high, or very high.
Method comparison: when enabled, the calculator also displays adult estimates from CKD-EPI 2021, Cockcroft-Gault, and MDRD for side-by-side comparison.
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Adult eGFR
Estimate eGFR for a 45-year-old male with SCr = 1.0 mg/dL.
- Use the 2021 CKD-EPI creatinine equation.
- For a male, κ = 0.9 and α = −0.302.
- Substitute age and creatinine into the formula.
- The result is an adult eGFR estimate in mL/min/1.73 m².
Example 2 — Creatinine clearance
Estimate CrCl for a 67-year-old female, 62 kg, with SCr = 1.3 mg/dL.
- Use the Cockcroft-Gault equation.
- Compute ((140 − 67)·62)/(72·1.3).
- Multiply by 0.85 for female sex.
- The result is estimated creatinine clearance in mL/min.
Example 3 — Pediatric GFR
Estimate pediatric GFR for a child with height = 128 cm and SCr = 0.7 mg/dL.
- Use the bedside Schwartz equation.
- Compute 0.413 × 128 / 0.7.
- The result is an estimated pediatric GFR in mL/min/1.73 m².
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is eGFR the same as creatinine clearance?
No. They are related estimates of kidney function, but they are not the same equation and are reported in different ways. Adult eGFR is usually standardized to 1.73 m², while Cockcroft-Gault creatinine clearance is typically reported in mL/min.
Q: What do A1, A2, and A3 mean?
These are albuminuria categories based on urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR). In this calculator, A1 means less than 30 mg/g, A2 means 30–300 mg/g, and A3 means greater than 300 mg/g.
Q: What does the tiny kidney-risk matrix show?
It combines the adult GFR category and the albuminuria category to show a simplified overall kidney-risk level. It is a quick interpretation aid, not a diagnosis by itself.
Q: Why can the compare-methods drawer show different numbers?
Because CKD-EPI 2021, Cockcroft-Gault, and MDRD are different equations with different assumptions and output conventions. They are all useful in different contexts, so the estimates will not always match exactly.
Q: Why does adult eGFR use mL/min/1.73 m²?
Adult eGFR is normalized to a standard body surface area of 1.73 m², which helps with comparison across adults.
Q: Why does the calculator ask for creatinine units?
Because the equations use serum creatinine numerically, the unit must be converted correctly before calculating.
Q: Does a low eGFR automatically mean CKD?
Not by itself. This calculator estimates kidney function, but diagnosis depends on the broader clinical picture and other kidney-damage markers.