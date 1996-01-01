Creatinine Clearance / GFR Calculator

Method comparison: when enabled, the calculator also displays adult estimates from CKD-EPI 2021 , Cockcroft-Gault , and MDRD for side-by-side comparison.

Kidney-risk matrix logic: the calculator combines the adult GFR category ( G1–G5 ) with the albuminuria category ( A1–A3 ) to assign a simplified risk level such as low , moderately increased , high , or very high .

ACR unit conversion: if ACR is entered in mg/mmol, the calculator converts it to mg/g before assigning A1 , A2 , or A3 .

Creatinine clearance (Cockcroft-Gault): CrCl = ((140 − Age) · Weight) / (72 · SCr), then multiply by 0.85 if female

Estimate pediatric GFR for a child with height = 128 cm and SCr = 0.7 mg/dL.

Q: Is eGFR the same as creatinine clearance?

No. They are related estimates of kidney function, but they are not the same equation and are reported in different ways. Adult eGFR is usually standardized to 1.73 m², while Cockcroft-Gault creatinine clearance is typically reported in mL/min.

Q: What do A1, A2, and A3 mean?

These are albuminuria categories based on urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR). In this calculator, A1 means less than 30 mg/g, A2 means 30–300 mg/g, and A3 means greater than 300 mg/g.

Q: What does the tiny kidney-risk matrix show?

It combines the adult GFR category and the albuminuria category to show a simplified overall kidney-risk level. It is a quick interpretation aid, not a diagnosis by itself.

Q: Why can the compare-methods drawer show different numbers?

Because CKD-EPI 2021, Cockcroft-Gault, and MDRD are different equations with different assumptions and output conventions. They are all useful in different contexts, so the estimates will not always match exactly.

Q: Why does adult eGFR use mL/min/1.73 m²?

Adult eGFR is normalized to a standard body surface area of 1.73 m², which helps with comparison across adults.

Q: Why does the calculator ask for creatinine units?

Because the equations use serum creatinine numerically, the unit must be converted correctly before calculating.

Q: Does a low eGFR automatically mean CKD?

Not by itself. This calculator estimates kidney function, but diagnosis depends on the broader clinical picture and other kidney-damage markers.