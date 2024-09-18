Skip to main content
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter your height and weight

You can switch units at any time. Values convert automatically.

Typical adult heights are between 140 and 200 cm.

Options:

Chips prefill the fields and run the calculation.

Result:

No results yet. Enter your height and weight, then click Calculate.

How this calculator works

  • We convert your height to meters and weight to kilograms (if needed).
  • BMI is computed as BMI = weight (kg) / height² (m²).
  • Your BMI is compared with common categories: underweight, healthy, overweight, and obesity.
  • We also compute a healthy weight range using BMI 18.5 to 24.9 and an "ideal" midpoint target at BMI 22.

Formula and categories

BMI formula: BMI = weight (kg) / height² (m²)

Healthy BMI range: 18.5 to 24.9

Weight range for a given height: weight = BMI × height²

Categories (adult, general guideline):
Underweight: BMI < 18.5
Healthy: 18.5 ≤ BMI < 25
Overweight: 25 ≤ BMI < 30
Obesity: BMI ≥ 30

Example problems and step by step solutions

Example 1 — 170 cm, 65 kg

Height = 1.70 m, weight = 65 kg.
BMI = 65 / (1.70²) = 65 / 2.89 ≈ 22.5 (healthy range).
Healthy weight range (18.5 to 24.9):
18.5 × 2.89 ≈ 53.5 kg and 24.9 × 2.89 ≈ 71.9 kg.
So a weight between about 54 and 72 kg is considered healthy.

Example 2 — 5'6", 180 lb

Height = 5'6" = 66 in ≈ 1.68 m, weight = 180 lb ≈ 81.6 kg.
BMI = 81.6 / (1.68²) = 81.6 / 2.82 ≈ 28.9 (overweight).
Healthy weight range (18.5 to 24.9):
18.5 × 2.82 ≈ 52.2 kg and 24.9 × 2.82 ≈ 70.2 kg.
Target weight for BMI 22: 22 × 2.82 ≈ 62.0 kg (about 137 lb).

Frequently asked questions

Q: How accurate is BMI?

BMI is a simple screening tool. It does not distinguish between muscle and fat or account for all individual differences. It is a good starting point but not a full health assessment.

Q: What BMI is considered healthy?

For most adults, a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered within the healthy weight range. This is a general guideline and may not apply to every individual.

Q: Why do you show a target BMI of 22?

BMI 22 sits near the middle of the healthy range. Using this value gives a simple reference point for an "ideal" weight while staying within the standard healthy interval.