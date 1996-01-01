- Download the worksheet to save time writing
If a person creates a consistent daily caloric deficit of 500 kcal, estimate the expected body weight change in pounds over 10 weeks. Use 3,500 kcal ≈ 1 lb of body fat. Show calculations.
Using the simplified approach that BMR accounts for 60% of TEE, estimate TEE for someone whose BMR is 1,650 kcal/day and then calculate TEF at 10% of that TEE and activity energy as the remainder.
Which statement best defines a zero energy balance?
A patient demonstrates an 'apple-shaped' body distribution with most excess weight around the abdomen. Which health implication is most consistent with this pattern?
A 38-year-old female is 5 ft 8 in (68 in) and weighs 170 lb. Her waist circumference is 36 inches. Using the BMI formula with imperial units (BMI = 703 × weight in lb / height in in^2) and waist threshold, calculate her BMI to one decimal and assess whether her waist indicates elevated central obesity risk.
A patient with obesity has high plasma leptin but reports constant hunger and difficulty losing weight. Which intervention approach most directly addresses the physiological cause implied by leptin insensitivity?
Which hormone is primarily released from adipose tissue and signals the hypothalamus to promote satiety?
Which layer of the social ecological model primarily encompasses national policies, economic systems, and laws that affect food availability and portion size norms?
Which statement best analyzes regulatory and safety concerns about over-the-counter weight-loss supplements compared to prescription anti-obesity drugs?
Which short definition best describes weight cycling (yo-yo dieting)?
Which of the following grocery-shopping approaches best applies behavioral strategies to reduce impulse purchases and support long-term maintenance?
Which statement best summarizes the practical implication of set point theory for a person who has recently lost substantial weight?
Which weekly program best synthesizes resistance training and calorie strategy to preferentially increase lean mass in an underweight novice lifter?
Which of the following multidisciplinary care plans best integrates appropriate roles for a young adult hospitalized for severe anorexia with electrolyte disturbances?
Using the reported one-year prevalences from the lesson (bulimia: females 0.32%, males 0.05%), calculate the female-to-male ratio for bulimia prevalence and round to one decimal place.