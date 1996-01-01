- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which pairing correctly matches a weight category with its typical caloric imbalance and a primary associated health risk?
Evaluate this claim: 'High-protein diets always lead to healthy long-term weight maintenance because protein increases satiety.' What is the best evidence-based conclusion?
If a person consumes 2,400 kcal/day and expends 2,600 kcal/day, what is the short-term expected direction of body weight change and why?
Which characteristic most strongly indicates that a weight is 'healthy' according to course concepts?
A clinician measures a patient at 5 ft 6 in and 200 lb. Convert height to meters and weight to kilograms, calculate BMI (kg/m^2), and select the correct BMI category. Show calculations.
What is one way body size influences daily energy needs?
Which health outcome is particularly associated with being underweight rather than overweight or obese?
Create a short justification (best choice) for advising against weight-loss strategies that rely exclusively on prolonged use of laxatives or diuretics.
Three patients have BMIs of 19, 31, and 39. Considering both BMI and known disease associations from the lesson, which patient has the highest immediate risk for obesity-related mortality and why?
A local gym offers a 'detox' program that combines 3 intense fitness classes daily with restricted eating to 900 kcal/day for two weeks. Synthesize course concepts to determine the most likely long-term outcome for participants and provide a justification.