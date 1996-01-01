- Download the worksheet to save time writing
From a public health policy standpoint, which argument is strongest for caution when using BMI thresholds alone to allocate resources for weight-related interventions?
A 45-year-old female has measured body fat of 32%. Based on the typical ranges given in this lesson, which of the following is the best interpretation?
A 52-year-old woman has a waist circumference of 36 inches. What does this indicate regarding central obesity-related risk?
An individual with obesity (BMI 38) has very thick subcutaneous folds. Which field method is likely to be least accurate in estimating percent body fat and why?
A patient cannot be enclosed in a BodPod and is too large for the DXA table. The clinic needs a reasonably accurate but feasible method for estimating body composition. Which approach is most defensible and why?
Calculate the BMI for an individual weighing 68 kg with a height of 170 cm, and state the BMI category.
Which intervention most directly targets the modifiable component of body composition to improve health outcomes?
Calculate BMI for a person who is 145 lb and 5 ft 4 in (64 in). Use the imperial BMI formula BMI = 703 × weight (lb) / height (in)^2. Round to one decimal and classify the BMI category.
Which description best characterizes visceral fat?
How does dehydration (e.g., after heavy exercise) typically affect a single-frequency BIA measurement of body fat percentage if the device and algorithm do not account for hydration status?