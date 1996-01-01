Moles from mass: n = (mass in g) / (MW in g/mol)

Example 1 — NaCl in water (idealized)

A solution has molality m = 0.75 mol/kg of NaCl in water. Assume ideal dissociation i = 2. For water, Kᵦ = 0.512 °C·kg/mol and Tᵦ,normal = 100.0°C.

Compute elevation: ΔTᵦ = i·Kᵦ·m = 2·0.512·0.75 = 0.768°C New boiling point: Tᵦ,new = 100.0 + 0.768 = 100.768°C

Note: Real NaCl solutions often have i < 2 depending on concentration.

Example 2 — Sugar in ethanol (nonelectrolyte)

A solution contains a nonelectrolyte (like sugar), so i ≈ 1. The molality is m = 0.30 mol/kg in ethanol. For ethanol, Kᵦ = 1.22 °C·kg/mol and Tᵦ,normal = 78.37°C.

Compute elevation: ΔTᵦ = i·Kᵦ·m = 1·1.22·0.30 = 0.366°C New boiling point: Tᵦ,new = 78.37 + 0.366 = 78.736°C

This is why the solvent matters: different solvents have different Kᵦ values.

Example 3 — Reverse: solve molality from ΔTᵦ

A solution in water has a measured boiling point elevation of ΔTᵦ = 1.20°C. The solute is a nonelectrolyte, so i = 1. For water, Kᵦ = 0.512 °C·kg/mol and Tᵦ,normal = 100.0°C. Find the molality and the new boiling point.

Start with ΔTᵦ = i·Kᵦ·m Rearrange: m = ΔTᵦ/(i·Kᵦ) Plug in: m = 1.20/(1·0.512) = 2.34375 mol/kg New boiling point: Tᵦ,new = 100.0 + 1.20 = 101.20°C

Big takeaway: even a “small” temperature shift can imply a pretty concentrated solution when Kᵦ is small (like water).