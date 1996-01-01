Boiling Point Elevation Calculator
Find how much a solute raises a solvent’s boiling point using the colligative property: ΔTᵦ = i·Kᵦ·m. Compute ΔTᵦ, the new boiling point, or reverse-solve for m, i, or Kᵦ. Includes steps, presets, and a mini thermometer visual.
Background
Adding a nonvolatile solute (like salt or sugar) lowers the solvent’s vapor pressure, so it must get hotter to boil. This boiling point increase depends on how many dissolved particles are present: molality m and the van’t Hoff factor i.
How to use this calculator
- Pick a mode (solve ΔTᵦ, new boiling point, or reverse-solve).
- Choose a solvent preset (auto-fills Kᵦ and Tᵦ).
- Set i (electrolyte vs nonelectrolyte) and enter molality m directly — or compute it from masses.
- Click Calculate to get the answer, steps, and thermometer visual.
How this calculator works
- Boiling point elevation is a colligative property: ΔTᵦ = i·Kᵦ·m.
- New boiling point: Tᵦ,new = Tᵦ,normal + ΔTᵦ.
- Molality from masses: m = (mass/MW) / (kg solvent).
Formula & Equation Used
Boiling point elevation: ΔTᵦ = i·Kᵦ·m
New boiling point: Tᵦ,new = Tᵦ,normal + ΔTᵦ
Molality: m = nsolute / (kg solvent)
Moles from mass: n = (mass in g) / (MW in g/mol)
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — NaCl in water (idealized)
A solution has molality m = 0.75 mol/kg of NaCl in water. Assume ideal dissociation i = 2. For water, Kᵦ = 0.512 °C·kg/mol and Tᵦ,normal = 100.0°C.
- Compute elevation: ΔTᵦ = i·Kᵦ·m = 2·0.512·0.75 = 0.768°C
- New boiling point: Tᵦ,new = 100.0 + 0.768 = 100.768°C
Note: Real NaCl solutions often have i < 2 depending on concentration.
Example 2 — Sugar in ethanol (nonelectrolyte)
A solution contains a nonelectrolyte (like sugar), so i ≈ 1. The molality is m = 0.30 mol/kg in ethanol. For ethanol, Kᵦ = 1.22 °C·kg/mol and Tᵦ,normal = 78.37°C.
- Compute elevation: ΔTᵦ = i·Kᵦ·m = 1·1.22·0.30 = 0.366°C
- New boiling point: Tᵦ,new = 78.37 + 0.366 = 78.736°C
This is why the solvent matters: different solvents have different Kᵦ values.
Example 3 — Reverse: solve molality from ΔTᵦ
A solution in water has a measured boiling point elevation of ΔTᵦ = 1.20°C. The solute is a nonelectrolyte, so i = 1. For water, Kᵦ = 0.512 °C·kg/mol and Tᵦ,normal = 100.0°C. Find the molality and the new boiling point.
- Start with ΔTᵦ = i·Kᵦ·m
- Rearrange: m = ΔTᵦ/(i·Kᵦ)
- Plug in: m = 1.20/(1·0.512) = 2.34375 mol/kg
- New boiling point: Tᵦ,new = 100.0 + 1.20 = 101.20°C
Big takeaway: even a “small” temperature shift can imply a pretty concentrated solution when Kᵦ is small (like water).
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why does molality use kg of solvent, not liters of solution?
Molality is based on mass of solvent, so it doesn’t change with temperature the way volume-based concentrations can.
Q: Is i always an integer (like 2 for NaCl)?
Ideal i is an integer, but real solutions can have i values that are lower due to ion pairing and non-ideal behavior.
Q: What if my solute is volatile?
The simple boiling point elevation model assumes a nonvolatile solute. Volatile solutes can change vapor pressure differently and need more advanced models.