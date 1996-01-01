Circuit Simulator Calculator

Simulate a circuit

Big idea Circuits obey Ohm’s law, Kirchhoff’s laws, and energy conservation. The diagram shows how voltage, current, and power are distributed.

Choose a circuit type Start with a common homework setup, then read the equivalent values, component table, and step-by-step solution. Series resistors

Same current through each resistor. Parallel resistors

Same voltage across each branch. Series-parallel

One series resistor plus a parallel pair. RC transient

Charging or discharging capacitor. AC RLC

Impedance, phase, and resonance.

Source settings Source voltage For AC mode, this is RMS voltage. Voltage unit V mV kV AC frequency Frequency unit Hz kHz MHz

Resistor values For series-parallel mode, R₁ is in series with a parallel branch containing R₂ and R₃. R₁ R₂ R₃ Resistance unit Ω kΩ MΩ

RC circuit values Resistance R Resistance unit Ω kΩ MΩ Capacitance C Capacitance unit F mF μF nF Time t Time unit s ms μs RC mode charging discharging

AC RLC values Series RLC mode uses RMS voltage, impedance magnitude, phase angle, and average power. Resistance R Resistance unit Ω kΩ MΩ Inductance L Inductance unit H mH μH Capacitance C Capacitance unit F mF μF nF

Quick picks Series: 100Ω + 220Ω + 330Ω Parallel: three branches Series-parallel homework RC charging curve RC discharging curve RLC near resonance RLC inductive load LED-style resistor circuit Voltage divider Parallel household loads RC timing circuit

Build-your-own circuit note This v1 keeps circuits structured so every result can be explained cleanly. A future advanced version could add a true custom circuit builder with editable nodes, drag-and-drop components, and nodal-analysis solving.

Options Show circuit diagram and graph Animate current flow marker Show summary cards Show component table Show student-friendly interpretation Show step-by-step solution Show formulas used

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