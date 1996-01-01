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Circuit Simulator Calculator

Analyze resistor, RC, and AC RLC circuits with interactive diagrams, voltage/current tables, and step-by-step circuit explanations.

Background

Circuit problems become easier when students can see current paths, voltage drops, equivalent resistance, phase, and energy storage. This calculator connects formulas to a visual circuit model.

Simulate a circuit

Big idea

Circuits obey Ohm’s law, Kirchhoff’s laws, and energy conservation. The diagram shows how voltage, current, and power are distributed.

Choose a circuit type

Start with a common homework setup, then read the equivalent values, component table, and step-by-step solution.

Source settings

For AC mode, this is RMS voltage.

Resistor values

For series-parallel mode, R₁ is in series with a parallel branch containing R₂ and R₃.

RC circuit values

AC RLC values

Series RLC mode uses RMS voltage, impedance magnitude, phase angle, and average power.

Quick picks

Build-your-own circuit note

This v1 keeps circuits structured so every result can be explained cleanly. A future advanced version could add a true custom circuit builder with editable nodes, drag-and-drop components, and nodal-analysis solving.

Options

Result

No result yet. Choose a circuit and click Simulate Circuit.

The circuit diagram highlights the current path, equivalent behavior, and key voltage/current values. RC and AC modes also include a graph.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose a circuit type: series, parallel, series-parallel, RC transient, or AC RLC.
  • Enter the source voltage and component values using the unit menus.
  • Click Simulate Circuit to view the diagram, summary values, table, and explanation.
  • Use quick picks to load common homework-style examples instantly.
  • Copy the result or component table for notes, lab reports, and study guides.
  • Check the power/safety warning when currents or component powers look unrealistically high.

How this calculator works

  • For resistor circuits, it finds equivalent resistance, total current, voltage drops, branch currents, and power.
  • For RC circuits, it calculates the time constant and capacitor voltage/current during charging or discharging.
  • For AC RLC circuits, it calculates reactance, impedance, RMS current, phase angle, resonance frequency, and average power.
  • It uses Ohm’s law, Kirchhoff’s voltage/current ideas, and standard transient/impedance equations.
  • Visual diagrams are scaled for readability, so the drawing explains the relationship rather than exact physical layout.

Formula & Equations Used

Ohm’s law: V = IR

Power: P = VI = I²R = V²/R

Series resistance: R_eq = R₁ + R₂ + R₃

Parallel resistance: 1/R_eq = 1/R₁ + 1/R₂ + 1/R₃

RC time constant: τ = RC

Charging capacitor: V_C(t) = V(1 − e^(−t/RC))

AC impedance: Z = √(R² + (X_L − X_C)²)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Series resistor circuit

  1. Choose series resistors with R₁ = 100Ω, R₂ = 220Ω, and R₃ = 330Ω.
  2. Add the resistances to get R_eq = 650Ω.
  3. Use I = V/R_eq to find the total current.
  4. Use V_i = IR_i to find each voltage drop.

Example 2 — RC charging circuit

  1. Choose RC transient mode with resistance, capacitance, source voltage, and time.
  2. Calculate the time constant using τ = RC.
  3. Use V_C(t) = V(1 − e^(−t/τ)).
  4. Read the graph to see how capacitor voltage approaches the source voltage.

Example 3 — AC RLC circuit

  1. Choose AC RLC mode and enter RMS voltage, frequency, resistance, inductance, and capacitance.
  2. Calculate X_L = 2πfL and X_C = 1/(2πfC).
  3. Find impedance using Z = √(R² + (X_L − X_C)²).
  4. Use I = V/Z and the phase angle to interpret whether the circuit is inductive or capacitive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does a circuit simulator calculator do?

It calculates circuit quantities such as equivalent resistance, current, voltage drops, power, RC time constants, impedance, phase, and resonance while showing a visual diagram.

Q: What is the difference between series and parallel circuits?

In a series circuit, components share the same current. In a parallel circuit, components share the same voltage but current splits across branches.

Q: What is an RC time constant?

The time constant τ = RC describes how quickly a capacitor charges or discharges. After about one time constant, the capacitor has completed roughly 63% of the change.

Q: What is impedance in an AC circuit?

Impedance is the AC version of resistance. It combines resistance and reactance, so it affects both current size and phase shift.

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