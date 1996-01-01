Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Enter your puppy’s age and current weight (required).
  • Optionally add current shoulder height for a height estimate.
  • Add breed and/or parent sizes for higher confidence.
  • Click Calculate to see predicted adult size ranges.

How this calculator works

  • Convert inputs to consistent internal units (lb/in).
  • Estimate what fraction of adult size is reached at the current age (growth curve).
  • Compute adult size ≈ current size ÷ completion fraction.
  • If available, blend in breed reference ranges and/or parent averages.
  • Return results as ranges with a confidence label (higher with more info).

Formula & Equation Used

Adult weight ≈ Current weight ÷ Weight completion(age, size)

Adult height ≈ Current height ÷ Height completion(age, size)

Parent blending (if provided): Adult size ≈ average(parent sizes) with small adjustments.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Weight-only estimate

A puppy is 12 weeks old and weighs 12 lb.

  1. Convert age to months (≈ 12 ÷ 4.345 ≈ 2.8 months).
  2. Pick a size class (if unknown, default to Medium).
  3. Find completion fraction from growth curve (example: ~0.35 at ~3 months for Medium).
  4. Estimate adult weight: 12 ÷ 0.35 ≈ 34 lb (reported as a range).

Example 2 — Weight + height estimate

A puppy is 20 weeks old, weighs 18 lb, and is 14 in tall (shoulder height).

  1. Convert age to months (≈ 4.6 months).
  2. Estimate adult weight via completion fraction.
  3. Estimate adult height: 14 ÷ heightCompletion(4.6, size).
  4. Return results as ranges.

Example 3 — Using parent sizes

You know the parents’ sizes (even approximate).

  1. Average mom/dad weights for a strong adult weight estimate.
  2. Average mom/dad heights for a strong adult height estimate.
  3. Blend with the growth curve so the result stays realistic.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How accurate is this puppy size predictor?

It’s most accurate when you add breed and/or parent stats. Mixes and giant breeds can vary more, so results are shown as ranges.

Q: What height should I measure?

Measure shoulder height (withers): ground → highest point of the shoulders while standing naturally.

Q: Why do you show a range instead of one number?

Dogs vary by genetics, body condition, and growth timing. A range is more honest (and usually more helpful).

Q: Do I need parent information?

No. You can still estimate adult weight from age + current weight. Parent sizes mainly boost confidence and improve height prediction.

Q: What if my puppy is a mix?

That’s totally fine. Enter the main known breed (or “mix”). When breed is unclear, the calculator relies more on age-based growth curves.