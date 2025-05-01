- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A research team collected the following data points on daily hours of sunlight during a particular week: 4, 8, 8, 20, and 26. What is the variance of this dataset?
If we want to know the direction of the linear relationship between the body mass and density of kangaroos in Australia, which of the following statistical test can we use?
Which of the following is a quantitative trait?
A polygenic trait has a variable frequency of occurrence depending on the season. This indicates the effect of which of the following factors on the trait variation?
Which of the following differences between the additive and the non-additive gene action is false?
A population has a mean trait value of 50 and a trait variance of 25. What is the standard deviation of the trait in this population?
Suppose the color of a flower is a multifactorial trait controlled by three independently assorting genes, each with two alleles. Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 2 units of color, and each allele with a 2 subscript (i.e., A₂) contributes 4 units of color. The presence of a particular type of nutrient in the soil also affects flower color. There are three possible states for the nutrient content of soil: optimal, moderate, and poor. If the nutrient content is optimal, the flower achieves its full color potential. However, if the nutrient content is moderate or poor, the flower loses color potential. The degree of color loss depends on the nutrient state, as follows:
Nutrient State Color Loss
Optimal (O) 0 units
Moderate (M) 3 units
Poor (P) 6 units
Suppose a flower has the genotype A₁A₂B₁B₂C₁C₂ and is grown in soil with moderate nutrient content. What is the attained color of the flower based on its growth in the given environmental circumstances?
The following are the components of total phenotypic variance except:
Heritability estimates are statistical measures that quantify the extent to which genetic differences contribute to the variation of a trait in a particular population. Heritability estimates range from:
A broad-sense of heritability close to zero indicates that:
Which of these assertions regarding heritability is TRUE?
QTL mapping is based on which of the following principles?
Which of the following are the chromosome-specific DNA markers that can be used to find and map quantitative trait loci (QTLs)?
What is the main advantage of using GWAS for studying complex traits compared to traditional linkage mapping?