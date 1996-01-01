Elastic Potential Energy Calculator

Calculate elastic potential energy stored in a spring using E = ½kx². Switch modes to solve for energy, spring constant, stretch/compression, or combine two springs. Includes quick picks, step-by-step, and a mini spring + energy visual.

Background

When a spring is stretched or compressed by a distance x, it stores energy. For an ideal (linear) spring, Hooke’s law is F = kx and the stored energy is E = ½kx². (Same formula for compression or stretch — just use the magnitude of x.)