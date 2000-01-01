Skip to main content
How this calculator works

  • General (reactive) form: F = C − P + 2 − r.
  • Constraints: If T is fixed, subtract 1; if P is fixed, subtract 1. Both fixed → subtract 2 total.
  • Classification: F=0 invariant (e.g., triple point), F=1 univariant (1 d.o.f.), F=2 divariant (2 d.o.f.), F≥3 multivariant.
  • Feasibility: If the computed F is negative, the specified combination is not thermodynamically feasible.

Formula & Equation Used

Core rule: F = C − P + 2 − r − δT − δP, where δT, δP ∈ {0,1} for fixed T and fixed P.

Set r = 0 for nonreactive systems. Classical: F = C − P + 2.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — 1-component two-phase (nonreactive)

Given C = 1, P = 2, r = 0; no fixed T or P.
F = 1 − 2 + 2 − 0 = 1 (univariant).

Example 2 — Triple point (nonreactive)

Given C = 1, P = 3, r = 0; no fixed T or P.
F = 1 − 3 + 2 − 0 = 0 (invariant).

Example 3 — Binary, two-phase at fixed P

Given C = 2, P = 2, r = 0; P fixed only.
F = 2 − 2 + 2 − 0 − 0 − 1 = 1 (univariant along a line at constant pressure).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When should I include reactions (r)?

Include r if there are independent chemical reactions at equilibrium among components. Each independent reaction reduces F by 1.

Q: Why does fixing T or P reduce F?

Because T and P are intensive variables that normally count toward the degrees of freedom. Fixing one removes a free variable.

Q: What does F < 0 mean?

It indicates an infeasible specification — the given combination of C, P, r, and constraints cannot coexist at equilibrium.