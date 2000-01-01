Set r = 0 for nonreactive systems. Classical: F = C − P + 2 .

Core rule: F = C − P + 2 − r − δ T − δ P , where δ T , δ P ∈ {0,1} for fixed T and fixed P.

Given C = 1, P = 2, r = 0; no fixed T or P. F = 1 − 2 + 2 − 0 = 1 (univariant).

Given C = 1, P = 3, r = 0; no fixed T or P. F = 1 − 3 + 2 − 0 = 0 (invariant).

Given C = 2, P = 2, r = 0; P fixed only. F = 2 − 2 + 2 − 0 − 0 − 1 = 1 (univariant along a line at constant pressure).

Example 3 — Binary, two-phase at fixed P

Q: When should I include reactions (r)?

Include r if there are independent chemical reactions at equilibrium among components. Each independent reaction reduces F by 1.

Q: Why does fixing T or P reduce F?

Because T and P are intensive variables that normally count toward the degrees of freedom. Fixing one removes a free variable.

Q: What does F < 0 mean?

It indicates an infeasible specification — the given combination of C, P, r, and constraints cannot coexist at equilibrium.