GPA Calculator
Calculate semester GPA, cumulative GPA, goal GPA, and retake impact in one student-friendly tool. Add classes, credits, and grades, switch between letter grades, percentages, or custom points, and see a clear breakdown of quality points, credit totals, and what each class does to your GPA.
Background
GPA is one of the most important academic numbers students track, but many GPA tools feel cold, confusing, or too limited. This calculator is designed to be more useful: it handles current-semester planning, updated cumulative GPA, target GPA planning, and retake scenarios in a calm, supportive, easy-to-understand way.
How to use this calculator
- Choose one of the 4 modes: Semester GPA, Cumulative GPA, Goal GPA, or Retake / Grade Replacement.
- Select your grade scale. Most college students will use a 4.0 scale, but the calculator also supports 4.3, 5.0, and custom scales.
- In semester and cumulative modes, add each course row and enter the course name, credits, status, and grade as a letter grade, percentage, or custom point value.
- Use Pass/Fail or Withdraw for rows that should not count into GPA.
- In goal mode, enter your current GPA, completed credits, remaining credits, and the target cumulative GPA you want to reach.
- In retake mode, enter your current GPA, current credits, the course credits, the old grade, the new retake grade, and the retake policy used by your school.
- Click Calculate to see the GPA result, total credits, quality points, friendly interpretation, biggest boost insight, and recommendations.
How this calculator works
- Each GPA-counted course grade is converted into grade points using the selected GPA scale.
- The calculator multiplies each course’s credit hours by its grade points to find quality points.
- Semester GPA is computed as total quality points ÷ total GPA-counted credits.
- Pass/fail and withdraw rows are treated as non-GPA rows in this tool.
- Cumulative GPA combines your previous quality points with the quality points from your current semester.
- Goal GPA mode rearranges the cumulative GPA formula to solve for the semester GPA required to reach a target.
- Retake mode estimates how your GPA changes when an old grade is replaced, averaged, or counted alongside the new attempt.
Formula & Equations Used
Semester GPA
This is the core formula used in semester mode.
Quality points for one course
Each course contributes according to both its grade and its credit weight.
Updated cumulative GPA
This is used in cumulative mode and in goal-planning mode.
Required semester GPA for a goal
This solves for the average GPA you must earn over your remaining credits.
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Semester GPA
Suppose a student takes: Biology (4 credits, A), Chemistry (3 credits, B+), Math (3 credits, A-), and English (2 credits, B).
Step 1 — Convert each grade to grade points
On a common 4.0 scale: A = 4.0, B+ = 3.3, A- = 3.7, B = 3.0.
Step 2 — Compute quality points for each course
Biology: 4 × 4.0 = 16.0
Chemistry: 3 × 3.3 = 9.9
Math: 3 × 3.7 = 11.1
English: 2 × 3.0 = 6.0
Step 3 — Add credits and quality points
Total credits = 4 + 3 + 3 + 2 = 12
Total quality points = 16.0 + 9.9 + 11.1 + 6.0 = 43.0
Step 4 — Compute semester GPA
GPA = 43.0 ÷ 12 = 3.58
Example 2 — Goal GPA
A student has a current cumulative GPA of 3.20 after 60 credits, and wants to reach a 3.50 after the next 15 credits.
Step 1 — Find current quality points
Current quality points = 3.20 × 60 = 192.0
Step 2 — Find total quality points needed for the target
Total credits after the term = 60 + 15 = 75
Quality points needed = 3.50 × 75 = 262.5
Step 3 — Solve for needed semester quality points
Needed this term = 262.5 − 192.0 = 70.5
Step 4 — Solve for required semester GPA
Required semester GPA = 70.5 ÷ 15 = 4.70
Step 5 — Interpret it
A required semester GPA of 4.70 is above a normal 4.0 scale, so that target is not realistic on a standard 4.0 system.
Example 3 — Retake / Grade Replacement
A student has a current cumulative GPA of 2.80 across 50 credits. They retake a 4-credit course, improving the grade from D to A. Assume the school uses a replace old grade with new grade policy on a 4.0 scale.
Step 1 — Find current quality points
Current quality points = 2.80 × 50 = 140.0
Step 2 — Convert old and new grades to grade points
On a common 4.0 scale: D = 1.0 and A = 4.0
Step 3 — Find the old and new quality points for that course
Old course quality points = 4 × 1.0 = 4.0
New course quality points = 4 × 4.0 = 16.0
Step 4 — Replace the old course contribution
New total quality points = 140.0 − 4.0 + 16.0 = 152.0
Total credits stay the same = 50
Step 5 — Compute the updated GPA
Updated GPA = 152.0 ÷ 50 = 3.04
Step 6 — Interpret it
The retake raises the student’s cumulative GPA from 2.80 to 3.04, a change of +0.24 GPA points.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How is GPA calculated?
GPA is calculated by dividing total quality points by total GPA-counted credits.
Q: What are quality points?
Quality points are the grade points for a course multiplied by its credits.
Q: Can I use percentages instead of letter grades?
Yes. This calculator supports percentage input and converts it into grade points using the selected grading scale.
Q: What if my school uses an unusual grading system?
Switch to the custom scale option and enter your school’s own point values.
Q: Does retaking a class always replace the old grade?
Not always. Schools vary, so this calculator lets you estimate replacement, averaging, or counting both attempts.