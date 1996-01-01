GPA Calculator

Calculate semester GPA, cumulative GPA, goal GPA, and retake impact in one student-friendly tool. Add classes, credits, and grades, switch between letter grades, percentages, or custom points, and see a clear breakdown of quality points, credit totals, and what each class does to your GPA.

Background

GPA is one of the most important academic numbers students track, but many GPA tools feel cold, confusing, or too limited. This calculator is designed to be more useful: it handles current-semester planning, updated cumulative GPA, target GPA planning, and retake scenarios in a calm, supportive, easy-to-understand way.