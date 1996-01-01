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GPA Calculator

Calculate semester GPA, cumulative GPA, goal GPA, and retake impact in one student-friendly tool. Add classes, credits, and grades, switch between letter grades, percentages, or custom points, and see a clear breakdown of quality points, credit totals, and what each class does to your GPA.

Background

GPA is one of the most important academic numbers students track, but many GPA tools feel cold, confusing, or too limited. This calculator is designed to be more useful: it handles current-semester planning, updated cumulative GPA, target GPA planning, and retake scenarios in a calm, supportive, easy-to-understand way.

Enter values

Tip: Semester GPA mode is the best place to start if you want to see how your current classes affect your GPA.

Scale & grade setup

Grade scale

Choose a common GPA scale or use a custom one.

Scale

This calculator supports unweighted, weighted, and custom grading systems. If your school uses an unusual scale, switch to Custom scale.

Input style

Pick the default grade entry style for new course rows.

Defaults

Custom grade scale

Edit the point value for each letter grade.

Custom
Grade Points Grade Points
A+ A
A- B+
B B-
C+ C
C- D+
D D-
F

What this calculator can show

Premium features inside this GPA tool

  • Semester GPA with a live course-by-course breakdown
  • Updated cumulative GPA from previous GPA + current semester
  • Target GPA planning with realistic goal checks
  • Retake impact with replacement vs averaging policy
  • Letter grades, percentages, or custom point input
  • Weighted, unweighted, and custom GPA scales
  • Withdraw / pass-fail row handling
  • Biggest GPA boost insight + auto recommendations

Quick semester presets

Fast starting points for common course loads.

Quick picks

Chips prefill values and can give you a fast starting point.

Semester GPA inputs

Current courses

Add each course, its credits, status, and the grade input style you want to use.

Semester

What-if simulator

Test what happens if you raise one course to a stronger letter grade.

What-if

Pick one GPA-counted course and test a stronger grade. Withdraw and pass/fail rows are ignored in this simulator.

You can mix letter grades, percentages, and custom points in the same semester. Pass/fail and withdraw rows are supported too.

Cumulative GPA inputs

Previous academic record

Enter your current cumulative GPA before this term starts.

Previous

Current semester courses

These courses will be combined with your previous record.

This term

Goal GPA inputs

Current position

Enter your GPA now and how many credits you have already completed.

Starting point

Target

Tell the calculator the GPA you want to reach after those remaining credits.

Goal

This mode answers questions like “What GPA do I need this semester to reach a 3.5 overall?”

Retake / grade replacement inputs

Current academic record

Enter your GPA before the retake outcome is applied.

Current

Course being retaken

Enter the old grade, the new retake grade, and your school’s policy.

Retake

Options

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate. A great starting point is a 4-course semester with credits 4, 3, 3, 2 and grades A, B+, A-, B.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose one of the 4 modes: Semester GPA, Cumulative GPA, Goal GPA, or Retake / Grade Replacement.
  • Select your grade scale. Most college students will use a 4.0 scale, but the calculator also supports 4.3, 5.0, and custom scales.
  • In semester and cumulative modes, add each course row and enter the course name, credits, status, and grade as a letter grade, percentage, or custom point value.
  • Use Pass/Fail or Withdraw for rows that should not count into GPA.
  • In goal mode, enter your current GPA, completed credits, remaining credits, and the target cumulative GPA you want to reach.
  • In retake mode, enter your current GPA, current credits, the course credits, the old grade, the new retake grade, and the retake policy used by your school.
  • Click Calculate to see the GPA result, total credits, quality points, friendly interpretation, biggest boost insight, and recommendations.

How this calculator works

  • Each GPA-counted course grade is converted into grade points using the selected GPA scale.
  • The calculator multiplies each course’s credit hours by its grade points to find quality points.
  • Semester GPA is computed as total quality points ÷ total GPA-counted credits.
  • Pass/fail and withdraw rows are treated as non-GPA rows in this tool.
  • Cumulative GPA combines your previous quality points with the quality points from your current semester.
  • Goal GPA mode rearranges the cumulative GPA formula to solve for the semester GPA required to reach a target.
  • Retake mode estimates how your GPA changes when an old grade is replaced, averaged, or counted alongside the new attempt.

Formula & Equations Used

Semester GPA

GPA = Total Quality Points Total GPA-counted Credits

This is the core formula used in semester mode.

Quality points for one course

Quality Points = Credit Hours × Grade Points

Each course contributes according to both its grade and its credit weight.

Updated cumulative GPA

New Cumulative GPA = Previous Quality Points + Current Semester Quality Points Previous Credits + Current Semester GPA-counted Credits Previous Quality Points = Previous GPA × Previous Credits

This is used in cumulative mode and in goal-planning mode.

Required semester GPA for a goal

Required Semester GPA = Target GPA ( Completed Credits + Remaining Credits ) Current GPA × Completed Credits Remaining Credits

This solves for the average GPA you must earn over your remaining credits.

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Semester GPA

Suppose a student takes: Biology (4 credits, A), Chemistry (3 credits, B+), Math (3 credits, A-), and English (2 credits, B).

Step 1 — Convert each grade to grade points

On a common 4.0 scale: A = 4.0, B+ = 3.3, A- = 3.7, B = 3.0.

Step 2 — Compute quality points for each course

Biology: 4 × 4.0 = 16.0
Chemistry: 3 × 3.3 = 9.9
Math: 3 × 3.7 = 11.1
English: 2 × 3.0 = 6.0

Step 3 — Add credits and quality points

Total credits = 4 + 3 + 3 + 2 = 12
Total quality points = 16.0 + 9.9 + 11.1 + 6.0 = 43.0

Step 4 — Compute semester GPA

GPA = 43.0 ÷ 12 = 3.58

Example 2 — Goal GPA

A student has a current cumulative GPA of 3.20 after 60 credits, and wants to reach a 3.50 after the next 15 credits.

Step 1 — Find current quality points

Current quality points = 3.20 × 60 = 192.0

Step 2 — Find total quality points needed for the target

Total credits after the term = 60 + 15 = 75
Quality points needed = 3.50 × 75 = 262.5

Step 3 — Solve for needed semester quality points

Needed this term = 262.5 − 192.0 = 70.5

Step 4 — Solve for required semester GPA

Required semester GPA = 70.5 ÷ 15 = 4.70

Step 5 — Interpret it

A required semester GPA of 4.70 is above a normal 4.0 scale, so that target is not realistic on a standard 4.0 system.

Example 3 — Retake / Grade Replacement

A student has a current cumulative GPA of 2.80 across 50 credits. They retake a 4-credit course, improving the grade from D to A. Assume the school uses a replace old grade with new grade policy on a 4.0 scale.

Step 1 — Find current quality points

Current quality points = 2.80 × 50 = 140.0

Step 2 — Convert old and new grades to grade points

On a common 4.0 scale: D = 1.0 and A = 4.0

Step 3 — Find the old and new quality points for that course

Old course quality points = 4 × 1.0 = 4.0
New course quality points = 4 × 4.0 = 16.0

Step 4 — Replace the old course contribution

New total quality points = 140.0 − 4.0 + 16.0 = 152.0
Total credits stay the same = 50

Step 5 — Compute the updated GPA

Updated GPA = 152.0 ÷ 50 = 3.04

Step 6 — Interpret it

The retake raises the student’s cumulative GPA from 2.80 to 3.04, a change of +0.24 GPA points.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How is GPA calculated?

GPA is calculated by dividing total quality points by total GPA-counted credits.

Q: What are quality points?

Quality points are the grade points for a course multiplied by its credits.

Q: Can I use percentages instead of letter grades?

Yes. This calculator supports percentage input and converts it into grade points using the selected grading scale.

Q: What if my school uses an unusual grading system?

Switch to the custom scale option and enter your school’s own point values.

Q: Does retaking a class always replace the old grade?

Not always. Schools vary, so this calculator lets you estimate replacement, averaging, or counting both attempts.