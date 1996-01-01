Final Grade Calculator
Calculate the final exam score you need, predict your course grade, and test what-if grade scenarios.
Background
A final grade depends on your current grade, your final exam weight, and your target course grade. This calculator helps you answer the question students ask near finals week: “What do I need on the final?”
How to use the Final Grade Calculator
- Enter your current course grade before the final exam.
- Enter how much the final exam is worth as a percent of the course grade.
- Enter your target course grade to find the final exam score you need.
- Use what-if mode to compare different final exam scores and possible course outcomes.
Formula used
Predicted course grade: final grade = current grade × (1 − final weight) + final exam score × final weight
Required final exam score: required score = (target grade − current grade × (1 − final weight)) ÷ final weight
Final exam weight should be written as a decimal in the formula. For example, 30% becomes 0.30.
Example Problems
Example 1: What do I need on the final to get an A?
Suppose your current grade is 86%, the final is worth 30%, and you want a 90% course grade. The calculator solves for the final exam score needed to reach that target.
Example 2: What if I score 80% on the final?
If your current grade is 84% and the final is worth 25%, the calculator can predict your final course grade for any expected final exam score.
Example 3: Weighted grade breakdown
If your course uses homework, quizzes, projects, midterms, and a final exam, the weighted breakdown mode calculates your course grade from all categories.
Final grade tips
- Check your syllabus to confirm the final exam weight before calculating.
- Use your actual current course grade, not just your last test score.
- If the required score is above 100%, your target may not be mathematically reachable without extra credit.
- Use the what-if table to compare realistic outcomes before deciding how much study time you need.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I calculate what I need on my final?
Use your current grade, target grade, and final exam weight. The calculator rearranges the weighted average formula to solve for the final exam score required.
What if my final exam is worth 0%?
Then the final exam does not change your course grade. Your final course grade is already determined by the graded work included so far.
Can I still get an A?
Yes, if the required final exam score is within the maximum possible score for your class. If the calculator shows a required score above 100%, you would need extra credit or a grading curve to reach that target.
Does this calculator work for weighted categories?
Yes. Use weighted breakdown mode to enter each grade category or assignment with its grade and weight.