Semester Grade Calculator
Track your current course grade, weighted categories, missing assignments, future work, and what-if semester outcomes with student-friendly visuals.
Background
A semester grade is usually a weighted average across assignments, quizzes, tests, projects, labs, participation, and a final exam. This calculator turns the whole course into a dashboard so students can see where they stand and what to focus on next.
How to use this calculator
- For Simple Mode, enter first quarter or midterm grade, second quarter or current grade, final exam grade, and each weight.
- For Advanced Mode, enter each semester category, such as homework, quizzes, exams, labs, projects, participation, and final exam.
- Add each category weight, your current score, how much of the category remains, and your future score estimate.
- Click Calculate to see your current grade, projected semester grade, target gap, risk level, and category breakdown.
- Use quick examples to model common college, high school, and lab-course grading setups.
How this calculator works
The calculator treats each course category as a weighted part of the semester grade. It separates completed work from remaining work, estimates future performance, and shows how much each category contributes to the final course outcome.
Formulas & Equations Used
Simple semester grade: Σ(grade × weight) / Σ(weights)
Category projection: projected category score = current × completed share + future × remaining share
Weighted contribution: contribution = category score × category weight
Projected semester grade: Σ(weighted contributions) / Σ(weights)
Current grade so far: Σ(completed weighted points) / Σ(completed weights)
Needed average on remaining work: (target − completed points) / remaining weight
Drop-lowest category average: average of scores after removing the lowest n scores
Extra credit: projected grade + min(extra credit, cap)
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1: Weighted college course
Problem: Homework is 20%, quizzes 15%, exams 45%, and final exam 20%. A student has strong homework but needs to know whether an A is still realistic.
- Enter each category weight.
- Enter current category averages and remaining work.
- The calculator multiplies each projected category score by its weight.
- It adds all weighted contributions to estimate the semester grade.
- Conclusion: The result shows the projected grade and the average needed on remaining work to reach the target.
Example 2: Missing assignment recovery
Problem: A student missed some homework and wants to know how much it hurts the semester grade.
- Enter the homework category weight and current average.
- Add the missing-work percent of the category.
- The calculator estimates the weighted penalty from missing work.
- It also shows which categories have the biggest recovery opportunity.
- Conclusion: Students can prioritize the work that changes the semester grade most.
Example 3: Final exam push
Problem: A final exam is 25% of the semester grade, and the student wants a B or A.
- Add the final exam as a category with weight 25%.
- Set remaining work to 100% for that category.
- Adjust the future score guess to test different final-exam outcomes.
- The dashboard updates the projected semester grade.
- Conclusion: For a pure final-exam target, link students to the Final Grade Calculator.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is this different from a Final Grade Calculator?
Yes. A Final Grade Calculator focuses on one final exam score. A Semester Grade Calculator tracks the whole course across weighted categories, current work, future work, and missing assignments.
What if my course weights do not add to 100%?
The calculator shows the total weight and can normalize category weights to 100% for easier modeling.
Should blank categories count as zero?
Usually no. If a category has not been graded yet, it is often better to ignore it or use a future-score estimate rather than count it as zero.