Semester Grade Calculator

First quarter, second quarter, final exam.

Simple mode First quarter, second quarter, final exam. Advanced mode Full weighted course dashboard.

Use Simple Mode for quarter + final exam semester grades, or Advanced Mode for weighted categories, missing work, drop-lowest rules, and target planning.

Simple semester grade

Enter each grade and its weight. The weights should usually add to 100%.

Part Grade % Weight % Term 1 First quarter / midterm Term 2 Second quarter / current Final Final exam

Want target planning, drop-lowest rules, extra credit, or missing-work impact? Switch to Advanced Mode.