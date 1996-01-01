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Semester Grade Calculator

Track your current course grade, weighted categories, missing assignments, future work, and what-if semester outcomes with student-friendly visuals.

Background

A semester grade is usually a weighted average across assignments, quizzes, tests, projects, labs, participation, and a final exam. This calculator turns the whole course into a dashboard so students can see where they stand and what to focus on next.

Calculate your semester grade

Choose calculator type

Use Simple Mode for quarter + final exam semester grades, or Advanced Mode for weighted categories, missing work, drop-lowest rules, and target planning.

Simple semester grade

Enter each grade and its weight. The weights should usually add to 100%.

Part

Grade %

Weight %

Term 1 First quarter / midterm

Term 2 Second quarter / current

Final Final exam

Want target planning, drop-lowest rules, extra credit, or missing-work impact? Switch to Advanced Mode.

Choose solve mode

Use the full course dashboard, target planner, missing-work checker, or quick what-if view.

Course settings

Extra credit

Keep extra credit separate so students do not accidentally inflate normal category scores. Enter course-grade percentage points, not category points.

Weighted course categories

Enter each category weight. For scores, use your current average so far. Remaining % means how much of that category is still ungraded or future work.

CategoryWeight %Current score %Remaining % of categoryFuture score guess %Missing work % of categoryScores for drop-lowest (optional)Drop #

Tip: For drop-lowest policies, paste quiz/homework scores as comma-separated values, then set Drop #. If scores are entered, the calculator uses the adjusted average for that category.

Learning options

Result

No result yet. Enter your course categories, then click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • For Simple Mode, enter first quarter or midterm grade, second quarter or current grade, final exam grade, and each weight.
  • For Advanced Mode, enter each semester category, such as homework, quizzes, exams, labs, projects, participation, and final exam.
  • Add each category weight, your current score, how much of the category remains, and your future score estimate.
  • Click Calculate to see your current grade, projected semester grade, target gap, risk level, and category breakdown.
  • Use quick examples to model common college, high school, and lab-course grading setups.

How this calculator works

The calculator treats each course category as a weighted part of the semester grade. It separates completed work from remaining work, estimates future performance, and shows how much each category contributes to the final course outcome.

Formulas & Equations Used

Simple semester grade: Σ(grade × weight) / Σ(weights)

Category projection: projected category score = current × completed share + future × remaining share

Weighted contribution: contribution = category score × category weight

Projected semester grade: Σ(weighted contributions) / Σ(weights)

Current grade so far: Σ(completed weighted points) / Σ(completed weights)

Needed average on remaining work: (target − completed points) / remaining weight

Drop-lowest category average: average of scores after removing the lowest n scores

Extra credit: projected grade + min(extra credit, cap)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: Weighted college course

Problem: Homework is 20%, quizzes 15%, exams 45%, and final exam 20%. A student has strong homework but needs to know whether an A is still realistic.

  1. Enter each category weight.
  2. Enter current category averages and remaining work.
  3. The calculator multiplies each projected category score by its weight.
  4. It adds all weighted contributions to estimate the semester grade.
  5. Conclusion: The result shows the projected grade and the average needed on remaining work to reach the target.

Example 2: Missing assignment recovery

Problem: A student missed some homework and wants to know how much it hurts the semester grade.

  1. Enter the homework category weight and current average.
  2. Add the missing-work percent of the category.
  3. The calculator estimates the weighted penalty from missing work.
  4. It also shows which categories have the biggest recovery opportunity.
  5. Conclusion: Students can prioritize the work that changes the semester grade most.

Example 3: Final exam push

Problem: A final exam is 25% of the semester grade, and the student wants a B or A.

  1. Add the final exam as a category with weight 25%.
  2. Set remaining work to 100% for that category.
  3. Adjust the future score guess to test different final-exam outcomes.
  4. The dashboard updates the projected semester grade.
  5. Conclusion: For a pure final-exam target, link students to the Final Grade Calculator.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this different from a Final Grade Calculator?

Yes. A Final Grade Calculator focuses on one final exam score. A Semester Grade Calculator tracks the whole course across weighted categories, current work, future work, and missing assignments.

What if my course weights do not add to 100%?

The calculator shows the total weight and can normalize category weights to 100% for easier modeling.

Should blank categories count as zero?

Usually no. If a category has not been graded yet, it is often better to ignore it or use a future-score estimate rather than count it as zero.

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