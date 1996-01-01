If N₀ = 1×10⁸ and LR = 6, what is the final count?

Example 3 — Final count after LR

What percent reduction is a 2-log reduction?

Example 2 — Percent reduction from LR

If N₀ = 1×10⁶ CFU/mL and N = 1×10³ CFU/mL, find LR.

Example 1 — Log reduction from counts

Q: What does “1-log reduction” mean?

A 1-log reduction means the count dropped by a factor of 10 (about 90% reduction).

Q: What is a “6-log reduction”?

A 6-log reduction is a 10⁶-fold decrease (99.9999% reduction), often used as a sterilization benchmark.

Q: Can I use this for viruses (PFU) or cells?

Yes. Any count unit works because the math depends only on ratios.

Q: What is the D-value?

The D-value is the time needed for a 1-log (90%) reduction under specific conditions (temperature, disinfectant, etc.).