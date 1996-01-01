Skip to main content
How this calculator works

  • Log reduction: LR = log₁₀(N₀/N)
  • Percent reduction: % = (1 − 10^(−LR)) × 100
  • Final count: N = N₀ × 10^(−LR)
  • D-value: LR = time / D (so D = time/LR, time = D×LR)

Formula & Equation Used

Log reduction: LR = log₁₀(N₀/N)

Percent reduction: % = (1 − 10^(−LR)) × 100

Final count: N = N₀·10^(−LR)

D-value relation: LR = time/D

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Log reduction from counts

If N₀ = 1×10⁶ CFU/mL and N = 1×10³ CFU/mL, find LR.

  1. LR = log₁₀(N₀/N) = log₁₀(10⁶ / 10³)
  2. = log₁₀(10³) = 33-log reduction.

Example 2 — Percent reduction from LR

What percent reduction is a 2-log reduction?

  1. % = (1 − 10^(−LR)) × 100
  2. = (1 − 10^(−2)) × 100 = (1 − 0.01)×100 = 99%.

Example 3 — Final count after LR

If N₀ = 1×10⁸ and LR = 6, what is the final count?

  1. N = N₀ × 10^(−LR) = 10⁸ × 10^(−6)
  2. = 10² = 100.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “1-log reduction” mean?

A 1-log reduction means the count dropped by a factor of 10 (about 90% reduction).

Q: What is a “6-log reduction”?

A 6-log reduction is a 10⁶-fold decrease (99.9999% reduction), often used as a sterilization benchmark.

Q: Can I use this for viruses (PFU) or cells?

Yes. Any count unit works because the math depends only on ratios.

Q: What is the D-value?

The D-value is the time needed for a 1-log (90%) reduction under specific conditions (temperature, disinfectant, etc.).