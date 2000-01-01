Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter known values (leave exactly one unknown)

We don't convert this unit; it's used for display only.

Leave C₁ or V₁ blank if it's the unknown.

Leave C₂ or V₂ blank if it's the unknown.

Show:

Chips prefill fields. We compute the single blank via C₁V₁ = C₂V₂.

Result:

No results yet. Enter inputs and click Calculate.

How to use this converter

  • Enter three of the four values. Leave exactly one of C₁, V₁, C₂, V₂ blank.
  • Pick mL or L for each volume. We convert to liters internally.
  • We solve using C₁V₁ = C₂V₂ and show steps, a mini chart, and a dilution gauge.

Formula & Equation Used

Conservation of moles: C × V = constant

Dilution: C₁V₁ = C₂V₂ → solve the missing variable by isolating it

Example: V₁ = (C₂V₂)/C₁, C₂ = (C₁V₁)/V₂, etc.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Find V₁

Make 250 mL of 0.100 M from C₁ = 1.00 M. V₁ = (0.100 × 0.250)/1.00 = 0.0250 L = 25.0 mL.

Example 2 — Find C₂

C₁=1.00 M, V₁=10.0 mL (=0.0100 L), V₂=100.0 mL (=0.1000 L). C₂ = (1.00×0.0100)/0.1000 = 0.100 M.

Example 3 — Find V₂

C₁=5.00%, V₁=20.0 mL (=0.0200 L), target C₂=1.00%. V₂ = (5.00×0.0200)/1.00 = 0.100 L = 100 mL.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do the concentration units need to match?

Yes. Use the same concentration unit on both sides (e.g., M with M, % with %).

Q: Can I mix mL and L?

Yes. We convert mL to L internally so the equation works correctly.

Q: Is this the same as the dilution factor?

The overall dilution factor is DF = C₁/C₂ = V₂/V₁. We show it on the gauge.