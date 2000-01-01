Solution Dilution Converter

Convert between initial and final concentrations/volumes using C₁V₁ = C₂V₂. Leave exactly one of C₁, V₁, C₂, V₂ blank to solve it. Supports mL↔L, step-by-step working, and visuals (mini chart + dilution gauge).

Background

Dilution conserves moles: moles in stock transferred = moles in final solution. If C is concentration and V is volume (in the same volume units), then C₁V₁ = C₂V₂. You can solve for any missing variable.