Enter your inputs

How do you want to prepare the buffer?

Defaults are editable. Always confirm your lab’s exact reagents (hydrates/forms) before weighing.

pKa depends on temperature and ionic strength. Treat this as a best estimate.

Units: mol/L (M). We use Ctotal = [HA] + [A⁻].

Volume in mL. (We convert to liters internally.)

Stock solutions

Units: M (mol/L). Example: 1.0 M acetic acid.

Units: M (mol/L). Example: 1.0 M sodium acetate.

Chips prefill a scenario and run the calculation.

Options:

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick a buffer system (or choose Custom and enter your own pKa).
  • Enter your target pH, total buffer concentration Ctotal, and final volume.
  • Choose a preparation method: Mix stocks (mL) or Weigh solids (g).
  • Click Calculate to get a complete recipe + optional step-by-step.

How this calculator works

  • Compute the needed ratio: R = [A⁻]/[HA] = 10^(pH − pKa).
  • Split the total concentration: [HA] = Ctotal/(1+R) and [A⁻] = Ctotal·R/(1+R).
  • Convert to moles using final volume V(L): n = C × V.
  • Stocks mode: compute volumes: Vstock = n / Mstock.
  • Solids mode: compute grams: g = n × MW.

Formula & Equation Used

Henderson–Hasselbalch: pH = pKa + log([A⁻]/[HA])

Ratio: R = [A⁻]/[HA] = 10^(pH − pKa)

Total concentration: Ctotal = [HA] + [A⁻]

Split: [HA] = Ctotal/(1+R), [A⁻] = Ctotal·R/(1+R)

Moles: n = C × V (with V in L)

Stocks: Vstock(L) = n / Mstock

Solids: g = n × MW

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Mix stocks (acetate)

Prepare 500 mL of 0.10 M acetate buffer at pH = 4.76 (assume pKa = 4.76) using 1.0 M HA stock and 1.0 M A⁻ stock.

  1. R = 10^(pH − pKa) = 10^0 = 1 → equal parts HA and A⁻.
  2. [HA] = 0.10/(1+1) = 0.05 M, [A⁻] = 0.05 M.
  3. V = 0.500 L → moles: n(HA)=0.05×0.5=0.025 mol and same for A⁻.
  4. Stocks are 1.0 M → V(HA)=0.025 L=25 mL, V(A⁻)=25 mL, top up with water to 500 mL.

Example 2 — Weigh solids (generic)

Prepare 250 mL of 0.10 M buffer at pH = 8.10 with pKa = 8.06. The calculator finds the needed moles of HA and A⁻, then converts to grams using your entered molar masses.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why does “pH = pKa” give a 50/50 buffer?

Because when pH = pKa, the ratio [A⁻]/[HA] = 10^0 = 1. That means equal concentrations of acid and base forms.

Q: Will this recipe always hit the pH perfectly?

It’s a strong starting point, but real lab pH can shift due to temperature, ionic strength, reagent purity, and hydrate form. Many labs prepare the buffer, then do a small final pH adjustment with dilute acid/base.

Q: What if my required stock volumes are larger than my final volume?

That means your stocks are too dilute for the concentration/volume you want. Use more concentrated stocks, or reduce Ctotal, or increase final volume.

